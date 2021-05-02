Taliban Overrun Afghan Base, Capture Troops as US, NATO Forces Exit
Published
Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan attacked and overran a key army base in southeastern Ghazni province Saturday, capturing dozens of...Full Article
Published
Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan attacked and overran a key army base in southeastern Ghazni province Saturday, capturing dozens of...Full Article
By Dr Indu Saxena*
US President Joe Biden’s announcement of a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has..