Colorado woman killed in apparent bear attack
"This is a tragic event and a sad reminder that bears are wild and potentially dangerous," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region
A 39-year-old Durango woman died after apparently being attacked by a black bear. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say the..
Wildlife officers said they found "signs of consumption on the body," bear hair and bear scat.