UFC on ESPN 23 results: Jiri Prochazka KOs Dominick Reyes with brutal spinning elbow
Published
It may seem crazy for a fighter to get a title shot just two fights into the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Then there’s Jiri Prochazka.Full Article
Published
It may seem crazy for a fighter to get a title shot just two fights into the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Then there’s Jiri Prochazka.Full Article
Jiri Prochazka finished Dominick Reyes with the third spinning back elbow knockout in UFC history Saturday night, beating the..
Jiri Prochazka may have secured a title shot in just his second win in the octagon after he face planted Dominick Reyes with a...