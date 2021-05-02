Bid to censure Mitt Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump's impeachment trials.Full Article
Mitt Romney Receives
John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.
The Republican senator is receiving the award..