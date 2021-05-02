Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola
Published
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he...Full Article
Published
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he...Full Article
The Mexican Style of boxing has a rich history and legacy that lives on through the Mexican fighters of today. Let Canelo Alverez,..