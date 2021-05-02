Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India
Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India's healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge…Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Britain rushed to increase aid for India’s teetering health care system on Sunday, promising more ventilators and..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The first US emergency aid to India arrived on Friday as the country battles a devastating surge in Covid-19..