David Morgan: Get Real, Be Real And Buy Real (Part II) – Interview

*Claudio Grass (CG): During the first wave of lockdowns and travel bans we saw a lot of disruptions in the physical precious metal market. With delivery delays and logistics problems, has the situation fully normalized today for physical silver, or are you seeing shortages?*
*David Morgan (DM): *We are still seeing shortages....
