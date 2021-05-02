India Covid-19 appeal: 'It's worse than a horror movie' - World Vision worker

India Covid-19 appeal: 'It's worse than a horror movie' - World Vision worker

New Zealand Herald

Published

The Herald has joined forces with World Vision to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. We're bringing you stories from the front line and the opportunity to help – every story has a click-through button so you...

Full Article