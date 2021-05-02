U.S. general: Afghan forces could face 'bad possible outcomes'
Published
But Gen. Mark Milley described the Afghan military and police as “reasonably well equipped, reasonably well trained, reasonably well led.”Full Article
Published
But Gen. Mark Milley described the Afghan military and police as “reasonably well equipped, reasonably well trained, reasonably well led.”Full Article
As the US began turning over military bases to the Afghan security forces Saturday, the top US general warned of the potential for..