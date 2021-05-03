Narendra Modi's party loses key election as India's COVID cases surge
Published
West Bengal's comprehensive loss is seen as a reflection on Modi's handling of the pandemic.Full Article
Published
West Bengal's comprehensive loss is seen as a reflection on Modi's handling of the pandemic.Full Article
NEW DELHI (AP) — India recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 3,417 deaths, as a catastrophic surge ripples..
Narendra Modi has been criticised for allowing large gatherings to take place, while hospitals struggle to deal with the world’s..