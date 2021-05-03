New Zealand's Ardern says differences with China becoming harder to reconcile
Differences between New Zealand and its top trading partner China are becoming harder to reconcile as Beijing's role in the world grows...Full Article
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tougher stance on China's human rights record..
Ardern pointed to increasing differences between New Zealand and China as the member of the Five Eyes security alliance country..
Prime minister says there are things on which China and New Zealand 'do not, cannot, and will not agree,' but added the differences..