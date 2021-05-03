Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory
Published
Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the...Full Article
Published
Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the...Full Article
Sam Burns discusses the significance of winning the Valspar Championship and how he looks to build on his maiden PGA Tour win.