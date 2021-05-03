Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends all local COVID-19 orders
Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning at a restaurant in St. Petersburg, at which time he announced that he is using...Full Article
Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning at a restaurant in St. Petersburg, at which time he announced that he is using...Full Article
During a news conference in St. Petersburg on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed an executive order that suspends all..
Gov. DeSantis said they were no longer needed due to the abundance of vaccines.