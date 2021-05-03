Gov. DeSantis suspends all remaining local COVID-19 orders
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is signing an executive order to suspend all COVID-19 emergency orders issued by local...Full Article
CBS4's Ted Scouten shares the details of the governor's order. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3udYqgQ
Gov. DeSantis said they were no longer needed due to the abundance of vaccines.