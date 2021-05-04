Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years
In announcing their split on Twitter, the couple said they would continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Full Article
Their foundation has played a significant role in the global response to the pandemic, early vaccine candidates and helping shape..
Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage, the couple announced in a joint statement Monday.