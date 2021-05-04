The 2021 Indian Premier League has been suspended amid concerns over rising COVID infection levels in the country.Full Article
Indian Premier League suspended due to COVID infection levels
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cricket: Indian Premier League suspended due to Covid-19 outbreaks within three teams
New Zealand Herald
The Indian Premier League has been suspended, with members of three separate franchises now testing positive for Covid-19.IPL..
-
IPL 2021 suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases
Zee News
-
T20 World Cup could be moved to United Arab Emirates
MENAFN.com
-
IPL 2021: After R Ashwin, two popular umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel pull out due to COVID-19
DNA
-
ZEE Poll: 57% people believe RCB will not feel the loss of Australia cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson in IPL 2021 game vs DC
Zee News
More coverage
Cricket: NZC keeping eye on IPL players as India's Covid surge called 'beyond heartbreaking'
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand Cricket is maintaining a watching brief over its players in the Indian Premier League.Three Australians have headed..
-
ZEE Poll: 57% people believe RCB will feel the loss of Australia cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson in IPL 2021 game vs DC
Zee News
-
IPL 2021: Horrific nature of COVID-19 outside bio-bubble worries KKR captain Eoin Morgan
Zee News
-
IPL 2021: Sourav Ganguly says tournament to go ahead as scheduled amid players pull out due to COVID-19
DNA
-
US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India
MENAFN.com