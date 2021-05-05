Trump Using Virtual ‘Desk’ That Mimics His Banned Twitter Feed

Former US President Donald Trump is back online – sort of. Months after being banned by most social media giants, he is now using a “desk” run through his campaign website to post content resembling his trademark tweets.
“From the desk of Donald J. Trump,” revealed Tuesday, is a page that looks very much like the...
Former US President Donald Trump is back online – sort of. Months after being banned by most social media giants, he is now using a “desk” run through his campaign website to post content resembling his trademark tweets.