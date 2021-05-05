In a statement May 4, the U.S. Department of Defense said it was tracking the first stage of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket that launched the first of three modules for the country’s space station, Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony.” Space News is reporting that in his statement, DOD spokesperson Mike Howard said that “U.S. Space […]Full Article
Pentagon tracking Chinese rocket stage set to reenter Earth’s atmosphere May 8
