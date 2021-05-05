Reused COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests Puts 9,000 Indonesian People at Risk, Firm Staff Fired

Reused COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests Puts 9,000 Indonesian People at Risk, Firm Staff Fired

HNGN

Published

Numerous employees of a pharmaceutical firm have been taken into custody in Indonesia for allegedly washing and reselling used COVID-19 nasal swab test kits. According to the police, a maximum of 9,000 passengers at a Medan airport may have been tested with the reused swab sticks.

Full Article