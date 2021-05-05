Numerous employees of a pharmaceutical firm have been taken into custody in Indonesia for allegedly washing and reselling used COVID-19 nasal swab test kits. According to the police, a maximum of 9,000 passengers at a Medan airport may have been tested with the reused swab sticks.Full Article
Reused COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests Puts 9,000 Indonesian People at Risk, Firm Staff Fired
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New variant cases identified in Hong Kong
(MENAFN - Asia Times) Hundreds of residents in two buildings were sent to quarantine on Monday evening and Tuesday after a pregnant..
MENAFN.com
Indonesia on alert to avert India-like viral wave
(MENAFN - Asia Times) JAKARTA � India's second-wave Covid-19 disaster appears to have reinforced the Indonesian government's..
MENAFN.com