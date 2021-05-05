S.Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot

S.Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot

Upworthy

Published

One dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people...

Full Article