Loki Moves Up Disney+ Premiere, Will Now Release Episodes on Wednesdays
Published
The wait for Loki’s small-screen debut just got a little shorter. Originally slated to premiere Friday, June 11, the Marvel Studios...Full Article
Published
The wait for Loki’s small-screen debut just got a little shorter. Originally slated to premiere Friday, June 11, the Marvel Studios...Full Article
The God of Mischief will be hitting our screens earlier than expected - two days earlier, to be exact. In Marvel's latest..