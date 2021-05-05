Federal judge overturns national eviction ban
A federal judge struck down on Wednesday the national eviction moratorium, potentially leaving millions of Americans at risk of losing...Full Article
Impact from eviction moratorium ruling
The White House said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing a federal judge's decision to strike down a..
The federal government exceeded its authority in imposing a nationwide moratorium on evictions, ruled a judge who was appointed..