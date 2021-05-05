Peloton recalls treadmills after child's death and others' reported injuries
Published
Company has received 72 reports of adult users, kids, pets and various objects being pulled under back of products.Full Article
Published
Company has received 72 reports of adult users, kids, pets and various objects being pulled under back of products.Full Article
Peloton is recalling its treadmills following a series of incidents, including one death. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the..
Peloton has recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills after it caused one child's death and numerous other injuries.