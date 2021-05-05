The world is currently on track to exceed three degrees Celsius of global warming, and new research led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Rob DeConto, co-director of the School of Earth & Sustainability, shows that such a scenario would drastically accelerate the pace of sea-level rise by 2100. If the rate of global...Full Article
New Modeling Of Antarctic Ice Shows Unstoppable Sea Level Rise If Paris Targets Overshot
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Antarctic Ice-Sheet Melting To Lift Sea Level Higher Than Thought
Global sea level rise associated with the possible collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet has been significantly underestimated..
Eurasia Review
Catastrophic sea-level rise from Antarctic melting possible with severe global warming
The Antarctic ice sheet is much less likely to become unstable and cause dramatic sea-level rise in upcoming centuries if the world..
Science Daily