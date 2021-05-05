The United States is throwing its support behind efforts to waive intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to speed the end of the pandemic.US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government's...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: US backs waiving intellectual property rights on vaccines
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden to back WTO COVID vaccine patent waiver
Reuters - Politics
President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to..
Biden administration backs waiving of vaccine intellectual property protections
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Biden Backs Suspending Patents on Covid Vaccines
NYTimes.com
More coverage
US move on vaccine intellectual property is a 'monumental moment' in COVID-19 fight
Sky News
The head of the World Health Organization says the US backing of a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID..
-
US backing intellectual property rights waiver on COVID vaccine is 'monumental moment'
Sky News
-
US announces support for COVID vaccine intellectual property waiver
Deutsche Welle
-
Biden Backs Waiving International Patent Protections For COVID-19 Vaccines
NPR
-
Biden administration supports waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines - a big step in making vaccines more accessible to developing nations
Business Insider