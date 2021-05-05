The South Carolina House voted on Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs - a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death...Full Article
South Carolina adds firing squad to execution methods
Bill would require condemned inmates to choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren't available