Nestle and the World's Water

In 2013, the Internet almost exploded when a video was posted in which Nestlé Chairman and CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe said that "access to water is not a public right", water was not a human right, that it was just another foodstuff and a commodity, that it should be "privatised", given a "market value", and distributed by the "free market". Not only that, he stated that to declare water a 'right' or a 'human right' was "extreme". These are his exact words from the video: "The one opinion, which I think is extreme, is represented by the NGOs who bang on about declaring water a public right. That means that as a human being you should have a right to water. That's an extreme solution. And the other view says that water is a foodstuff like any other and like any other foodstuff it should have a market value." The Huffington Post wrote that "People were shocked at the inhumanity of Brabeck's statement, and rightly so." Nestlé's water behavior is even more egregious than with the baby milk, though direct deaths are not recorded. But in fact, Nestlé have had enormous troubles in so many countries for depleting local water resources and leaving communities entirely dry, for the sake of bottling and selling their Pure Life brand water. Many cities and states in the US have had violent demonstrations against Nestlé for their draining of aquifers, especially in areas that are already suffering droughts. The company appears to be able to use political connections, and direct or indirect financing of the election campaigns of American politicians, to drain vast amounts of water for resale while the local population and farmers have either no water or suffer significant rationing.