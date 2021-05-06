Garrett Rolfe, Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, is reinstated
The Atlanta Civil Service Board reversed the firing on Wednesday, ruling that Garrett Rolfe was "not afforded his right to due process."Full Article
Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot, was..
