Viral Post Misleads on COVID-19 Death Reporting, Vaccine Monitoring

A tweet that migrated across social media platforms falsely suggests that any deaths in the 20 days following positive COVID-19 tests are to be attributed to the disease, "no matter what other factors were involved." There is no such policy. And there's also no evidence for the post's suggestion that the vaccines are causing deaths that are being ignored.

