Army trainee hijacks elementary school bus full of children; kids all safe: Sheriff
Published
A Fort Jackson trainee is in custody after allegedly hijacking a South Carolina elementary school bus with 18 children on board.Full Article
Published
A Fort Jackson trainee is in custody after allegedly hijacking a South Carolina elementary school bus with 18 children on board.Full Article
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A Fort Jackson Army trainee left the base Thursday morning and hijacked a school bus, the Richland..