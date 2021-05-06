Moderna Says These Are the Side Effects to Expect From Its Booster Shot
Published
Moderna trials of the booster shot found that common side effects include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and joint pain.Full Article
Published
Moderna trials of the booster shot found that common side effects include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and joint pain.Full Article
Dr. Larry Bush says herd immunity could be slowed as more people are saying no to the COVID-19 vaccine.
A resident said he will still encourage people to get the vaccines that are currently available.