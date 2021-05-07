Worth 1000 Words: How World Saw Australia’s Black Summer

Australia's 'black summer' of bushfires was depicted on the front pages of the world's media with images of wildlife and habitat destruction, caused by climate change, while in Australia the toll on ordinary people remained the visual front-page focus.
