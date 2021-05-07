At least 25 dead during Brazilian police raid in Rio
Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and at least one officer and two dozen others died after being shot, authorities said.Full Article
Thursday's operation was aimed at investigating the recruitment of teenagers to hijack trains and commit other crimes, police said..
