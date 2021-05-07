A Chinese rocket weighing 21 tons is falling back to Earth uncontrollably. Most likely to crash on Saturday, May 8, here's how to map the debris that might fall somewhere on Earth.Full Article
Chinese Rocket Expected To Fall Back to Earth This Weekend, Where Will the Debris Fall?
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Giant Chinese Rocket's Pieces to Rain Down on Earth, Again
TomoNews US
WASHINGTON — The huge, 30 meter-tall core of a Chinese rocket is tumbling wildly through low-Earth orbit and could crash anywhere..
More coverage
Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth this weekend
New Zealand Herald
The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China's first permanent space station into orbit is expected to..
-
Main Stage of Chinese Rocket Likely to Plunge to Earth This Weekend
VOA News
-
Falling Chinese rocket to crash to Earth on weekend as US calls for ‘responsible space behaviours’
Upworthy
-
Chinese rocket debris is hurtling back to Earth
Upworthy
-
Chinese rocket debris set to crash back to Earth soon, US military says
Deutsche Welle