Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (back spasms) exits early vs. LA Clippers
Published
The Lakers' Anthony Davis was ruled out in the second half of Thursday's game against the Clippers because of back spasms.Full Article
Published
The Lakers' Anthony Davis was ruled out in the second half of Thursday's game against the Clippers because of back spasms.Full Article
The Lakers' Anthony Davis was ruled out in the second half of Thursday's game against the Clippers because of back spasms.
Davis missed two months with a calf injury