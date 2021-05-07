Boris Johnson's Conservative Party sweeps aside Labour in Hartlepool, northern town
Published
The victory in the former industrial port town gives Prime Minister Boris Johnson an even larger majority in parliament and a boost for...Full Article
Published
The victory in the former industrial port town gives Prime Minister Boris Johnson an even larger majority in parliament and a boost for...Full Article
Boris Johnson has visited Hartlepool after the Conservatives won the constituency from Labour in Thursday's by-election. The prime..
Hopes of a Labour revival under Sir Keir Starmer have suffered a blow after the Conservative Party comfortably won the Hartlepool..