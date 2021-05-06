Indian Students In U.S. Raise Money For COVID Crisis At Home

Watch VideoIndia is caught up in its worst phase of the pandemic yet. The second-most populous nation has seen a sharp spike in infections and deaths over the past month. Here in the U.S., college students are banding together in hopes of raising money for much-needed supplies, like oxygen tanks and hospital beds.
