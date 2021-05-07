4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and...Full Article
Watch VideoThe four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and death have been indicted by a federal grand..
A federal grand jury returned the indictment weeks after one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of second-degree murder..