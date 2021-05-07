There's been a ton of heated trash talk between the Paul and Mayweather camp. Jake decided to snatch Mayweather's hat and caught some pre-fight hands for it.Full Article
Jake Paul Stole Floyd Mayweather's Hat and Got Jaw-Jacked for It
