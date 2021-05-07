US added just 266,000 jobs in April, far below 1 million expected
In a massive disappointment to economists, the US added just 266,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.1...Full Article
The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. This was far less..
