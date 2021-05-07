Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed critically injured in bomb blast
Police treating attack in capital Male that wounded four others including British national as act of terrorismFull Article
Mohamed Nasheed and four others, including a British national, were injured in the attack.
Prominent political figure and former president undergoes surgery for wounds sustained after bomb exploded as he was about to enter..