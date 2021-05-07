British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer concedes Labour has lost the trust of working people
Published
Leader says party considering moving HQ out of London to show it represents the whole country after May election defeatsFull Article
Published
Leader says party considering moving HQ out of London to show it represents the whole country after May election defeatsFull Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will do “whatever it takes” to rebuild trust in the party following its “bitterly..
Sir Keir Starmer says there's a "long way to go" in winning back trust in the British people however the party is reconnecting with..