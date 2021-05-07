A US federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and death, accusing them of wilfully violating the Black man's constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down...Full Article
George Floyd death: 4 ex cops indicted on US civil rights charges
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Derek Chauvin, 3 ex-cops indicted for violating George Floyd's civil rights
nypost
Derek Chauvin, 3 ex-cops indicted for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Four ex-cops face U.S. rights charges in Floyd killing
Reuters - Politics
Police Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death Indicted by Federal Grand Jury
Wibbitz Top Stories
More coverage
4 Former MPD Officers Indicted On U.S. Civil Rights Charges In George Floyd’s Death
CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
All four ex-Minneapolis Police officers have been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for violating George Floyd’s civil..