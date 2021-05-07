More than 170 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem clashes
At least 178 Palestinian protesters injured, 88 hospitalised in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem.Full Article
Palestinian medics said more than 20 Palestinians were hospitalized after Israeli police in riot gear confronted Muslim worshippers..
The second straight night of rioting in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood was fuelled by a years-long land dispute between..