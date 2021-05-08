Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for record 25th time

Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for record 25th time

New Zealand Herald

Published

A Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world's highest peak. Kami Rita and 11 other Sherpa guides are the first group of climbers to reach the summit this year...

Full Article