Destruction of Brazil's Amazon rainforest speeds up for 2nd straight month
Published
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rose 43% in April from the same month a year ago, preliminary government data showed on...Full Article
Published
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rose 43% in April from the same month a year ago, preliminary government data showed on...Full Article
Destruction of the rainforest rose by 43% in April compared to the same month last year, data shows.
Destruction of the rainforest rose by 43% in April compared to the same month last year, data shows.