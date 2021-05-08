Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love
Some have claimed she's indulging a forbidden romance. More likely, loneliness compels her to seek company at Rio de Janeiro's zoo.
A blue-and-yellow macaw, believed to be the only wild macaw left in Rio de Janeiro, has been spotted visiting the city’s zoo..
A blue-and-yellow macaw named Juliet, believed to be the only wild macaw left in Rio de Janeiro, has been spied frequently visiting..