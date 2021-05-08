Cyberattack forces major US fuel pipeline to shutdown
A cyberattack forced the temporary shutdown of one of the US' largest pipelines Friday, highlighting already heightened concerns over
The operator of the system, Colonial Pipeline, said it had shut down its 5,500 miles of pipeline, which takes refined gasoline and..
Colonial Pipeline says it transports 45 percent of East Coast fuel supply.