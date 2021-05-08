A bomb exploded near a girls' school in a majority Shiite district of west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 30 people, many of them young pupils between 11 and 15 years old. The Taliban condemned the attack and denied any responsibility....Full Article
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital of Kabul
