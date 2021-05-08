States turning down Covid-19 vaccine doses as US demand declines
Published
Reduced demand comes as Joe Biden has announced a plan to vaccinate 70% of US adults by the Fourth of JulyFull Article
Published
Reduced demand comes as Joe Biden has announced a plan to vaccinate 70% of US adults by the Fourth of JulyFull Article
States have asked the federal government to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid plummeting demand for the shots,..
President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4, the White..